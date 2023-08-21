When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Digvijay Singh found himself with extra free time due to online schooling.
The then 16-year-old decided to channel his energy into a fun and interesting activity, eventually discovering a passion for making chocolates at home.
Back then, this young chocolatier had no idea that this hobby would eventually turn into a successful business, selling over two tonnes of chocolate and generating Rs 1 crore in revenue.
Born and raised in Udaipur in a middle-class family, Digvijay (19) grew up looking beyond books and lectures. “I would always be looking for innovative ideas and things to do that were ‘out of the box’,” he says.
While looking for ideas to do something in his free time during the pandemic-induced lockdown, he was introduced to the world of baking.
An ardent chocolate lover, he started learning how to make chocolates using YouTube tutorials. He would share his chocolates with friends and family, and they were always a hit.
Digvijay says he took to his kitchen for his experiments. “There have been errors too, but with time I was able to find the right balance. Initially, I was funding it myself with the money I earned from a part-time job,” he recalls.