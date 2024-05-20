Couple Suchita and Vikas Tyagi spent close to three years constructing and putting together this lovely homestay on land they leased out in 2018.
Kath kuni is indigenous to the hills of North India and involves alternately stacking wooden beams and stones to create structures that can go as high as seven floors.
Suchita and Vikas are both city-bred individuals who were attracted by the sheer beauty of the region in early 2018.
While the duo has retained the essence of traditional architecture to appeal to a larger audience, they have made small modifications.
The food is local and authentic and served in pattal (leaf plates). “The various kinds of chutneys that we make are always a hit with the guests,” she says.