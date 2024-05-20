Nestled in the lap of the Great Himalayan National Park in Sainj Valley, Shangarh Kothi has been built using the traditional kath kuni architectural style.

Couple Suchita and Vikas Tyagi spent close to three years constructing and putting together this lovely homestay on land they leased out in 2018.

The homestay’s architecture features wood, stone, and mud, and is earthquake-resistant. These materials help insulate the property during extreme weather conditions, they say.

Kath kuni is indigenous to the hills of North India and involves alternately stacking wooden beams and stones to create structures that can go as high as seven floors.

The couple adds that the work the home requires post-construction is the hard part. “We have to keep polishing the mud and ensure that the property is free of insects that mud naturally attracts,” says Suchita.

Suchita and Vikas are both city-bred individuals who were attracted by the sheer beauty of the region in early 2018.

With no architecture degree or prior experience in construction, the duo carried out their own research for months and collaborated with local masons to translate their dreams into reality.

While the duo has retained the essence of traditional architecture to appeal to a larger audience, they have made small modifications.

Suchita adds, “Houses in this region do not come with an attached toilet. It is always a few metres away from the main house. To make it convenient for our guests, we built toilets within the house.”

The comfortable and spacious cottages at the resort offer a perfect blend of authentic design using local materials.

The food is local and authentic and served in pattal (leaf plates). “The various kinds of chutneys that we make are always a hit with the guests,” she says.

In Suchita’s words, “If you love chirping birds, snow-capped mountains, beautiful meadows, free-flowing rivers, waterfalls to bathe in, many big and small water streams, clear blue skies, and twinkling stars, then this place is surely for you.”

