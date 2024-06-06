Pankaj Kumar Tarai from Odisha is a guardian angel for accident victims.
Ever since he witnessed a tragic accident in 2005, the 41-year-old truck driver has worked tirelessly to ensure that accident victims receive the care they need.
An accident grievously injured two bikers, who lost their lives before his eyes. “I desperately wanted to help and offered assistance, but no one volunteered to support me. A few minutes later, both succumbed to their injuries,” says Pankaj.
Since then, Tarai has saved over 1,000 lives and covers a 50 km stretch on the highway in Paradip, Odisha.
He rushes to accident spots as soon as he gets a call. A popular face today, locals, onlookers and police call him when they witness an accident.
He understands the importance of the ‘golden hour’, the first hour after an accident which is crucial to ensure survival, and ensures that he acts immediately.
Tarai provides first aid, assists in hospital transportation and helps with police formalities. He stays with the patient till the next of kin arrive.
He even covers the treatment costs out of his own pocket when victims don’t have any friends or family.
After the heart-wrenching incident in 2005, he stopped driving a truck and now manages by doing odd jobs.
He runs a WhatsApp group called ‘Debadutta Sadak Suraksha Vahini’ with over 30 volunteers where details of accidents are shared and whoever is the nearest provides the necessary help.
His work is recognised by local police and hospitals, enhancing the impact of his assistance. He promotes accident awareness and first aid training in his community.
Tarai hopes his initiative will spread to other regions, saving more lives across India.
“No one should lose their life due to lack of timely help after an accident,” says Tarai.
Ranjitdas Mahapatra, one of the volunteers and Tarai’s friend, says, “Pankaj is an asset for the community as he never refuses to help any victim. People who have survived because of his timely intervention consider him no less than god.”