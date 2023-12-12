Sibi Manivannan grew up enjoying delicious dosas made by his mother. And even now, at 30, he vividly remembers their aroma and taste, mainly because of the oils used in cooking them.
For him, the distinction between a dosa cooked with sesame oil and one with refined oil is more than just taste — it embodies a connection to tradition and quality.
In a heartfelt homage to his grandfather, who once crafted wood cold-pressed oils in traditional stone mills, Sibi embarked on a journey to resurrect this fading legacy.
Alongside his college friends Mohamed Yaseen and Naveen Rajamaran, ‘Gramiyaa’ was born in 2017 and aimed at providing a healthier alternative to the prevalent refined oils.
“I remembered how my thatha used to make good-quality oils in a stone mill. These were minimally processed, preservative-free, and flavourful as well. I missed the memories and wanted to revive the business for good,” says Sibi.
Gramiyaa’s meticulous process involves sourcing low-moisture seeds from specific regions, eschewing the roasting process to retain natural flavours, and utilising stone mills with wooden pestles to extract oil at temperatures below 50 degrees Celsius.
This careful method ensures the preservation of nutrients and antioxidants, in stark contrast to the industrially refined oils that strip away these crucial elements.
Gramiyaa produces over 50,000 litres of minimally processed cold-pressed oils monthly, serving as a beacon for those seeking unadulterated, wholesome cooking oils.
It offers groundnut, sesame, and coconut oils, prized not only for their premium quality but also for their thicker consistency, enabling reduced absorption in food.
This has garnered them a loyal customer base of over 30,000 people, and the trio clocks a monthly revenue of Rs 1 crore.
Beyond its domestic success, Gramiyaa has expanded its reach, with nearly 50% of its revenue coming from exports to countries like the USA and Canada.
To them, Sibi says, the fulfilment comes not only from the business success but also from honouring his grandfather’s craftsmanship, ensuring that the tradition lives on, one bottle of cold-pressed oil at a time.