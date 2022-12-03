Remember those sweet, tangy paan flavoured candies that left a stain on our tongues?
Even after 80 years, our bond with these candies continues, thanks to Seth Walchand Hirachand Doshi, who started Ravalgaon confectioneries and gave us our favourite childhood candy.
But did you know he was also behind transforming a backward region of Maharashtra into a township? Here is his story.
Born in a business family in Solapur, Walchand was told that there are thousands of acres of semi-arid land in a village in Nashik.
He purchased the land, hired engineers, chemists and agriculturists to experiment with various crops and finally zeroed in on sugarcane and founded Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Limited in 1993.
Seven years later, they began the production of confectionery.
They produce ten products that are 100 per cent vegetarian and prepared using natural ingredients such as mango pulp.
Even after years of subtle changes in the packing, what remains the same is its authentic taste
Initially starting off with giving ads on Doordarshan, Ravalgoan confectioneries now stay in touch with their customers through Instagram by occasionally posting about their history.
With the growing trend of malls and supermarkets, the candies are hard to find. The company is working on increasing the supply of the candies in these areas.
The candies are also available to purchase on Amazon and in supermarkets like Reliance Fresh.
.