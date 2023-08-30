Jagmohan Singh Nagi from Batala, Punjab, wanted to be in the agriculture and food business from a young age.
After completing a food cereal milling and engineering course at the University of Birmingham, UK, he returned and started Kulwant Nutrition in 1989.
Today the company works with 300 farmers across Punjab and Himachal Pradesh and supplies produce to giants such as PepsiCo, Kellogg’s, Dominos Pizza, and more.
When Jagmohan started his journey, it was with corn milling. But back then, he had to order corn from Himachal Pradesh, as Punjab didn’t have a good maize crop then.
“To get a good crop, we tied up with Punjab Agricultural University. The university would give farmers good quality seeds, and I would buy the produce from these farmers,” says Jagmohan.
He started contract farming in 1991 as he wanted to grow the crop himself, which he does on 300 acres of land today. What began with a single plant in 1989 has grown into an empire worth Rs 7 crore.
In 2013, he ventured into the canned foods business and started growing vegetables like carrot, cauliflower, tomato and beetroot, along with other crops like mustard and wheat.
He presently works with hundreds of farmers, has 70 employees, and exports produce to England, New Zealand, Dubai and Hong Kong.
He also gives free training to agriculture students and farmers in advanced methods of farming, and teaches them how to sell their produce profitably.
