Prashasti Srivasatav, IRTS officer posted as divisional commercial manager of Agra division, North Central Railway has been honoured with the Ati Vishisht Rail Seva award, the highest award of the Indian Railways.
She was the brains behind an innovative concept of a conveyor belt used in loading and unloading the goods from wagons and saving time in the operations done manually.
The conveyor belt system, besides increasing the speed of loading and unloading, has also reduced the risks of workplace injuries and reduced labour costs.