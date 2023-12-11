Prashasti Srivasatav, IRTS officer posted as divisional commercial manager of Agra division, North Central Railway has been honoured with the Ati Vishisht Rail Seva award, the highest award of the Indian Railways.

She was the brains behind an innovative concept of a conveyor belt used in loading and unloading the goods from wagons and saving time in the operations done manually.

The conveyor belt system, besides increasing the speed of loading and unloading, has also reduced the risks of workplace injuries and reduced labour costs.

“With two conveyor belt systems, one wagon is unloaded in 45 minutes and within a maximum of six hours, the entire rake of 42 wagons is unloaded, which earlier took nine hours or more. This time saving is a cash minting opportunity for railways,” she said in an interview with The Hindustan Times.

She introduced the mechanised conveyor belt system in 2021 as a pilot project on the Yamuna Bridge and Kuberpur goods shed of Agra.

This inventive system is now all set to be introduced in all railway goods sheds.

“The freight customers are free to choose the handling service between the old manual method and the new semi-mechanised conveyor belt system,” the officer said.

After completing her mechanical engineering degree from the University of Greater Noida, she decided to prepare for the civil services exam.

As per an HT report, she is planning to make Agra stations a disabled-friendly zone.

The 30-year-old will accept the award from the railway minister on 15 December 2023.

.