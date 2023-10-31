1. Nawanpind Sardaran, PunjabThe people of the village work in close coordination with the Punjab Tourism Department to preserve ancestral havelis in the village, which include ‘The Kothi’ and ‘Pipal Haveli’.
2. Dhordo Village, GujaratThe village has gotten global acclaim for hosting the Rann Utsav — a celebratory carnival that brings together art, crafts, music, and folk dance from the nearby regions.
3. Pochampally, TelanganaAlso referred to as ‘The Silk City’, Pochampally village in Telangana is famous for its handwoven Ikat saris, which also received GI status in 2004.
4. Reiek Village, MizoramThe heritage village in Mizoram values natural resources and sustainability, and stands out with its green forests and traditional houses.
5. Gurez’s Dawar, Jammu and KashmirDawar’s hamlets sit amidst the Habba Khatoon Mountain and Krishna Ganga River. The village is known for its Pattu handloom and Gurezi chadar handicrafts.