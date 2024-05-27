She won the prestigious award for her film ‘All We Imagine as Light’. The film also got an 8-minute standing ovation from the audience.
In an interview with Brut India, she expresses her disbelief at her win by saying, “I am pinching myself… It is unbelievable, and I am really honoured and feel very privileged to be here.” For her historic win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to congratulate the filmmaker. “This prestigious accolade not only honours her exceptional skills but also inspires a new generation of Indian filmmakers,” he said.