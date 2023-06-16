63-year-old Subha Surianarayanan and her son Venkatesh have been travel buddies since 2015.
The 30-year-old social media manager and his mother have travelled across India — Chandigarh, Amritsar, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, Manali, Jaipur, Goa, Ladakh, Gulmarg, Dalhousie and Dharamshala.
They have a bucketload of memories together.
Ask Subha how she manages these trips, which sometimes include high-altitude treks, and she says the secret is to “walk 45 minutes a day and eat according to your age”.
Last year, Subha tried out parasailing and then ziplining in Gulmarg and loved it.
The duo focus on budget trips that are around Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 for three to four days, excluding fuel.
They believe in spending more on adventure activities and sightseeing than on their stay.
In a world where senior citizens are expected to take a back seat and put their feet up, Subha is challenging these norms.
At the age of 63, she has tried more adventure activities than most youngsters.
To all the senior citizens out there who feel unsure of whether they can make this possible, Subha has a word of advice. “You are more than what you think.”
“Take the leap of faith and things will turn out well for you!”