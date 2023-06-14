The result of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2023 exam has been declared. Meet the candidates who secured the top five positions in the exam.
Tamil Nadu’s Prabanjan J made history after securing All India Rank 1 with full marks of 720 in his first attempt. He is the first candidate from Tamil Nadu to top the exam.
“Everyone thinks NEET is a tough exam. But, if we prepare well, everything is possible,” he told The Times of India. Prabanjan used to study 15 hours a day, and listen to music and play badminton in his free time.
Andhra Pradesh’s Bora Varun Chakravarthi who also scored 720 marks has secured AIR 2. Varun says he dedicated himself to rigorous preparation for the NEET exam to fulfil his childhood dream of becoming a doctor.
With AIR 3, Kaustav Bauri of West Bengal secured 716 out of 720 in the exam. He says, “For subjects like biology and chemistry, NCERT is super important. Questions directly come from these textbooks.”
“What helped me crack the physics exams with such good scores was a regular practice. For biology and chemistry, revising concepts regularly helped me excel,” he told Edugraph.
With AIR 4, Pranjal Aggarwal is the all-India topper among women. Hailing from a small town Malerkotla in Punjab, she says, “It doesn’t really matter where you come from.”
“Considering the superfast technology and reach we have in current times, anyone can prepare while living anywhere,” she told The Indian Express.
Karnataka’s Dhruv Advani has secured AIR 5 with 715 marks. He was inspired by his civil surgeon grandfather, who played a key role in tackling the plague that hit Gujarat in the 1990s.