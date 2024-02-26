Located in Uttarakhand’s Ramnagar, Jim Corbett is one of the oldest and most famous national parks in India. Named after British hunter and conservationist Jim Corbett, the park is home to Bengal tigers.
1. Jim Corbett
It also hosts a variety of wildlife — including elephants, leopards, deer, langurs, crocodiles, and a diverse range of bird species.
2. Keoladeo National Park
Previously known as Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, the park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Migratory birds from places like Siberia, Central Asia, and Europe flock to the park, making it a paradise for birdwatchers.
You can enjoy watching the birds on boat safaris, bicycle rides, and rickshaw tours.
3. Kanha National Park
In Madhya Pradesh, Kanha National Park is famous for its significant tiger population. With the grassy meadows and the beautiful landscape, the park is a perfect vacation destination.
In addition to tigers, Kanha is home to a variety of wildlife — including leopards, deer, wild dogs, and Indian bison (gaur) — providing a rich and rewarding safari experience.
An inspiration to many of Rudyard Kipling’s famous works, including ‘The Jungle Book’, the park located in Madhya Pradesh, is named after the Pench river that flows through it.
4. Pench National Park
The park has a diverse range of wildlife — including Bengal tigers, leopards, wild dogs, Indian bison (gaur), various deer species, langurs, and a wide array of bird species.
5. Ranthambore National Park
Only 130 km away from Jaipur, Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan attracts wildlife photographers from all over the world.
Beyond the majestic Bengal tigers, it is home to a diverse range of wildlife — including leopards, sloth bears, wild boars, sambar deer, spotted deer, langurs, and a vibrant array of bird species.
Another UNESCO World Heritage Site, the majestic Brahmaputra River flows through the park.
6. Kaziranga National Park
It is a birth watcher’s paradise and is home to a diverse range of mammals — including wild boars, Indian bison (gaur), sambar deer, hog deer, and various species of wild cats, such as leopards and jungle cats.
7. Gir National Park
Located in Gujarat, the national park is the only place where you can see Asiatic lions.
Additionally, you can catch a glimpse of the traditional life of the Maldhari tribal communities who reside in and around the park.
8. Sundarbans National Park
Another UNESCO World Heritage Site, the national park is situated in the delta region of the Padma, Meghna, and Brahmaputra river basins in the Sundarbans Reserve Forest in West Bengal.
The Sundarbans boast rich biodiversity — including various species of deer, crocodiles, snakes, turtles, and an abundance of birdlife.