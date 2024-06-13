The values of sustainable living were ingrained in N Ramakrishnan ever since he was a child.
These habits which were inculcated in him during his childhood days in Tamil Nadu, continued when he moved to Bengaluru post-retirement in 2012.
He set up horticulture, solar power units, composting systems and rainwater harvesting units in his 40 by 40 feet house.
He says his actions have even gone on to influence thousands of people around him to shift towards a sustainable lifestyle.
The 72-year-old’s house is decorated with a kitchen garden on top with over 150 plants, which include flowers, fruits and vegetables.
“I have fruit trees such as papaya, pomegranate, and chikoo, as well as vegetables like tomato, curry leaves, mint, spinach, gourd, brinjal, beans, bitter gourd, carrot, radish, and more,” he tells The Better India.
The organically grown plants provide over 50 percent of the food consumed by the family.
All the wet waste is composted, leading to over 15 kg of organic manure every month.
The house is also attached to a rainwater harvesting system, with a 750-litre tank on the roof. Ramakrishnan states that this system saves over 3,000 litres of water every rainy season.
This rainwater is used for irrigation and household purposes, leading to reduced water bills, of hardly Rs 150.
An 800-watt solar system also ensures that all the electricity requirements are fulfilled with zero electricity bills!
Beyond just living a sustainable life, he also inspires others through his environmental group called ‘Hasirina Harikararu’ (which translates to green messenger in Kannada).
Through lectures, awareness drives, and action-based initiatives in the city, the group of environmentalists has been working towards educating people as well as bringing about impactful change in the environment around them.
The septuagenarian also goes door to door, urging people to recycle their waste. This waste is collected by team Hasirina Harikararu and given to a local e-waste recycler on a monthly basis.
Through their resilient efforts, waste generation in the residential area of Basaveshwaranagar alone has been lessened by half a tonne per day, he says.
If you would like to make your contribution to the green cause, you can contact N Ramakrishnan at ramki52@gmail.com.