Diipti Jhangiani has been growing over 30+ edible plants in her 50 sq ft balcony for the past twelve years.
The former journalist-turned-urban-gardener founded ‘Edible Gardens’ in November 2017 through which she helps people set up a kitchen garden.
Diipti states that one can start with growing microgreens at home. Use raw whole spices like mustard, fennel, sesame, methi seeds to grow these microgreens.
Fill up the container with soil. Spread the seeds evenly to ensure there is enough space for each to grow.
You can also grow legumes like moong, rajma, chana, etc.
“What I do is I poke tiny holes in the soil and push the seeds one inch from the top. The same can be replicated when you are growing vegetables with hard seeds like muskmelon, pumpkin, and karela,” she says.