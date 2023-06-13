As you gear up for the monsoon season, don't forget about your plants! Here's how you can protect her thriving home garden from waterlogging, fungus and more.
Clean the underside: During the rainy season, plants receive more water than they actually need. So it’s important for you to clean the drainage holes and drain the excess water.
Fill the pot completely: Make sure you fill the pot completely with one part cow dung and two parts soil as this will prevent water from clogging on the top.
Using fungicide: Fungus is common during monsoons, and it is ideal to use fungicide once every 10-15 days. Neem oil is one of the most effective organic fungicides available. Spray it over the leaves.
Pruning and trimming: As per the horticulturist, monsoon is the best time for replanting saplings or trimming. You can prune and cut from the original plants and plant elsewhere.
Avoid overwatering: Avoid adding extra water during the monsoon season as the soil is mostly damp due to less sunlight. Overwatering can lead to the decaying of plants.
Shift pots occasionally: Shifting the pots from their designated place can help in avoiding excess water from collecting on the ground or in the pots.
Give them as much sun as possible: It is hard for sunlight to reach the plants in monsoons, so moving them to a place which gets more sunlight is a great idea. Keep checking the roots and stem for decay.
No direct rainfall: Even though rainwater is good for the soil, don’t let the rain fall directly on the plants as it leads to the erosion of topsoil.
Clean the plates: If you keep plates underneath your pots, then make sure you clean them regularly as this can cause the breeding of mosquitoes and other insects.
Try repotting: If you want to move your plants from smaller pots to bigger ones, then monsoons are the perfect time. The transfer becomes easy as the soil is wet most of the time.