It is important to understand the fluidity of mental health needs — different team members have different mental health needs. So we must adjust and react to the changing requirements of employees to ensure a healthy and happy workforce.
Green Zone Strategies:Foster well-being
Engage employees who demonstrate they are healthy and productive with activities that enhance their current habits and patterns. Strive to keep most team members in this zone.
Amber Zone Initiatives:
Early identification and potential problems
Encourage employees to recognise early signs of mental stress. Provide training on self-care and make access to counselling straightforward and stigma-free.
Red Zone Actions:Intensive support
This group often struggles to remain productive and might be facing severe challenges. Listen without judgement, and offer personalised support programmes, opportunities to re-align workload, and professional mental health services.
Keep most of the workforce in the Green Zone. Create a supportive and inclusive work environment, ensure employees feel valued, and prioritise their well-being
