1. Suggi OotaShivaranjini started this South Indian food venture in California with the intention of treating the people there to South Indian delights like holige (sweet flatbread) and badanekayi palya (brinjal curry).
Today the venture also has a special menu for postnatal mothers which includes a range of millets and energy-rich ingredients like nachni (finger millet) and leafy greens.
2. O'Desi MealsWhat started as a small cloud kitchen in Dublin, headed by Anubhav Dutta and Siddharth Patel, found itself featured in a Harvard Business Review in 2021 for its social model.
O’Desi Meals was set up as a way of serving authentic Indian food to desi peoplein Ireland through a subscription-based system. This also helped the duo feed homeless people in Dublin.
3. SemmaChef Vijaya Kumar’s Michelin-star restaurant features dishes that pay tribute to his South Indian heritage. The snail masala dish ‘Nathai Pirattal’ is one of the cult favourites here.
Started in 2021, the restaurant also serves other delicacies such as kudal varuval (goat intestines), meen pollichathu (fish) and nandu masala (crab).
4. SwadishtaThe people of Berlin love the homemade food and snacks at Swadishta run by couple Deepak and Shailaja Patil since 2018.
The restaurant which started with an investment of about 90,000 euros sees around 200 customers a day.
5. Fusion FlavoursDevyani Patel started Fusion Flavors in 2019 from her home kitchen in Orlando with an initial investment of just $10,000.
Today, her venture makes a monthly revenue of $8,000 by serving meals including dal, rice and Indian-style vegetables to her customers. Devyani sends out 15 tiffins a day.
6. Brooklyn Curry ProjectThe modest food stall started in 2019 puts out a Bengaluru feast with its dosa, idli, pudi masala dosa, idiyappams and more. As Swetha Raju points out, these dishes were always a part of her lifestyle growing up in Malleshwaram.
She adds that they have served over 10,000 customers in the span of two years.
7. The Cumin ClubWhen Ragoth Bala was studying at the University of Chicago in 2012, he observed that many of his classmates relied on meal kits, which were easy to cook and consume. But Ragoth could not find any vegetarian options.
His mother’s ready-to-cook food packets would save the day and also inspired Ragoth’s passion project in 2019.
The venture has curated 40 Indian recipes from different regions and includes popular meals like dal makhani, pav bhaji, dal chawal, misal pav, idli sambar, rice upma and bisibelebath.
8. Shastha FoodsMani Krishnan, 66, has fed America over 170 million dosas in the last 17 years, all through an idea for making dosas after a failed business in the US.
In the initial days, Mani would ferment the batter in a two-litre container. Today the brand has scaled and now delivers to 48 states across the US and Canada.