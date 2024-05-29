Born in Malihabad, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Haji Kalimullah Khan is famed to be the ‘Mango Man of India’.
Growing over 1,600 varieties of mangoes in his eight-acre farm, Haji is famous for dedicating his mango varieties to prominent public figures as a gesture of appreciation for their good work.
“I dedicate my mangoes to people who I feel are doing amazing work in their respective fields. It is my way of appreciating their positive impact on the world and immortalising it through the mangoes,” says Khan.So far, he has named his mangoes after individuals like Sachin Tendulkar, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhubala, among others.
Representation only
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he named two varieties as ‘Police Aam’ and ‘Doctor Aam’ to appreciate their work and sacrifice on the frontlines.Another achievement in his belt: He used the grafting technique to grown and nurture a mango tree that bears 300 different varieties of mangoes!
Talking about how he grafts a new variety, he explains that it involves joining two plant tissues to aid their growth together as a new plant.
“The scion (stems, leaves, flowers, or fruits) or the upper part of variety A is joined with the stock, the lower part of variety B to create a hybrid based on their characteristics,” he informs.
The mango connoisseur takes inspiration from his childhood and ancestors to grow mangoes.“I was never too fond of studies and realised that I was learning much more in the open, working at the orchards. So, after I failed my Class 7 exams, I decided to follow my true calling – growing fruits, especially mangoes. And I was in love,” says Khan.
In 2008, Khan was awarded the Padma Shri award for his remarkable work in the field.