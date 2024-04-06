The upcoming Hindi film, Maidaan, releasing on 10 April, tells the story of Syed Abdul Rahim who is popularly known as the architect of modern Indian football. Ajay Devgn is essaying the role of the football coach.
Rahim guided the national football team to set new records and win the first ever Asian championship in 1951.
Born on 17 August 1909 in Hyderabad, Rahim was a teacher and a passionate football player.
His journey as a football coach started in 1943, leading to him becoming the secretary for the Hyderabad City Police football team in 1943.
Rahim reached the grassroots level to ignite the passion for the beautiful game within the youth. For instance, he started tournaments like the Nizam Gold Cup and Majeed Challenge Shield in then Andhra Pradesh.Image: Facebook/ Fateh Hyderabad AFC.
At a time when designated coaches for national teams was an alien concept, Rahim’s legendary management and football skills made him grab the coveted position of India’s football coach.
While the Indian clubs still practised the traditional British 2-3-5 strategy, Rahim had been following the tactics used by the Hungarian club, Magic Magyars, with their three-back system.
Rahim incorporated revolutionary strategies in football and excelled in management too. Syed Shahid Hakim, Rahim’s son, says, “He was very well-read and a practical psychologist.”
He coached Amal Dutta, PK Banerjee and Nayimuddin—who themselves went on to become some of India’s more innovative coaches.
Rahim was strict in his approach, encouraging new players and no amount of previous experience would flatter him if the player could not adapt.
In 1951, India hosted the very first Asian games in New Delhi. Rahim, with his revolutionary field strategies and team, had beaten every other team to reach the finals.
Image: FIFA/X
Five years later, India scripted history, under Rahim’s mentorship and beat Australia in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, winning accolades from fans all over the world.
They also won the Asian Games in 1962 under his leadership.
Image: Indian Football Team/X
The Indian national coach in 1964, Alberto Fernando, once said, “What I learnt from Rahim in 1956 is being taught now in Brazil. He was a football prophet.”