Writer Junisha Dama fondly remembers her time in Pune through a Twitter (now X) thread that she calls a ‘Love Letter to Pune’, through which she maps the transformation of the city’s food landscape.
“I lived there for two years and continue to frequent it every other month. This food thread is long overdue. Since 2019, it [has been] a new food city completely,” she wrote.
Here are the 10 eateries that carry great memories for Junisha:
1.
Felice Pasticceria, Kothrud
This bakery is known for its croissants, which the writer calls “superior”. “They are quietly doing a killer job,” she tweeted.
2. We Idliwale, various outlets
Proving that South Indian food is much more than
idlis
and
dosas
, it offers delicacies like
kothu parottas
,
podi
prawns, and
kori roti
with mutton
saru.
3.
Yeti & The Monk, Aundh
This place serves Tibetan and Vietnamese cuisine like
momos
, spicy
thukpa
,
pho
, with a side of hot and cold Vietnamese coffee.
4.
Soy Como Soy, Kalyani Nagar
This eatery serves Nikkei (Peruvian-Japanese) cuisine. Junisha tweeted, “Chef Rohit has changed the game with the meat offerings and sauces.”
5.
Mighty Crust Pizzeria, various outlets
It serves both Chicago-style deep-dish pizza as well as New York-style thin-crust pizza. The writer shares that she especially enjoys its pepperoni pizzas.
6.
Ginkgo, Kothrud
This place serves
sushi
, miso soups, ramen,
kombuchas
and is “the best Japanese food I’ve had the chance of trying”, according to Junisha.
7.
Maskawala & Co, Kothrud
Pune is known for its Irani cafes, and the writer recommends this one for its bun
maska
, chicken/mutton cutlets, and omelettes.
8.
Kerala Restaurant, Aundh
Visit this place for its beef fry,
parottas
, fish fry and more. You can also treat yourself to rose
appams
and tapioca chips at the Kerala store below the restaurant.
9.
Grey Soul Coffee Roasters, Koregaon Park
This is Pune’s first roastery, according to Junisha. She shares that they serve freshly-roasted blends of delicious coffee.
10.
Miss Gelato, Koregaon Park
This place serves different varieties of gelato like pink chilli guava, sea salt butter caramel and more. Junisha recommends Italian Biscotti!
.