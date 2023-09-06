Writer Junisha Dama fondly remembers her time in Pune through a Twitter (now X) thread that she calls a ‘Love Letter to Pune’, through which she maps the transformation of the city’s food landscape.

“I lived there for two years and continue to frequent it every other month. This food thread is long overdue. Since 2019, it [has been] a new food city completely,” she wrote.

Here are the 10 eateries that carry great memories for Junisha:

1. Felice Pasticceria, Kothrud

This bakery is known for its croissants, which the writer calls “superior”. “They are quietly doing a killer job,” she tweeted.

2. We Idliwale, various outlets

Proving that South Indian food is much more than idlis and dosas, it offers delicacies like kothu parottas, podi prawns, and kori roti with mutton saru.

3. Yeti & The Monk, Aundh

This place serves Tibetan and Vietnamese cuisine like momos, spicy thukpa, pho, with a side of hot and cold Vietnamese coffee.

4. Soy Como Soy, Kalyani Nagar

This eatery serves Nikkei (Peruvian-Japanese) cuisine. Junisha tweeted, “Chef Rohit has changed the game with the meat offerings and sauces.”

5. Mighty Crust Pizzeria, various outlets

It serves both Chicago-style deep-dish pizza as well as New York-style thin-crust pizza. The writer shares that she especially enjoys its pepperoni pizzas.

6. Ginkgo, Kothrud

This place serves sushi, miso soups, ramen, kombuchas and is “the best Japanese food I’ve had the chance of trying”, according to Junisha.

7. Maskawala & Co, Kothrud

Pune is known for its Irani cafes, and the writer recommends this one for its bun maska, chicken/mutton cutlets, and omelettes.

8. Kerala Restaurant, Aundh

Visit this place for its beef fry, parottas, fish fry and more. You can also treat yourself to rose appams and tapioca chips at the Kerala store below the restaurant.

9. Grey Soul Coffee Roasters, Koregaon Park

This is Pune’s first roastery, according to Junisha. She shares that they serve freshly-roasted blends of delicious coffee.

10. Miss Gelato, Koregaon Park

This place serves different varieties of gelato like pink chilli guava, sea salt butter caramel and more. Junisha recommends Italian Biscotti!

