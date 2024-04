Meera also initiated outreach efforts through the publication of a book called, ‘Discovering Bengaluru’ which explores the history and evolution of nine older neighbourhoods in the city.

In the past years, they have restored buildings in and around Bengaluru such as Mayo Hall, Tipu’s Armoury, Gangubai Hangal, Museum, the Old OPD Building at NIMHANS which is now a museum, and the Oriental Research Institute in Mysuru among others.