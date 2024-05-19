Living atop a treehouse is a childhood dream for many, which businessman Kul Pradeep Singh has made a reality for his family.

Singh’s three-storey treehouse in Udaipur is built around a 40-foot mango tree, with two bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen and a library.

In 1999, Ajmer-born Singh looked for plots in Udaipur which once had over 4,000 fruit trees with a single condition — no trees should be harmed in the construction of his house.

The property dealer was aghast at Singh’s request to replant the existing trees instead of cutting them. The 78-year-old took matters into his own hands.

After buying a plot with a central mango tree, which was 20 feet tall at the time, he constructed a house around it in one year with an architect.

Initially constructed with two floors, the house stands nine feet above the ground supported by the tree trunk.

The house is built in a way that doesn’t disturb the growth of the tree. “I feel that not even a single leaf should be harmed by us,” says Singh.

The entire structure is made of steel, and the walls and floors of the house are made of cellulose sheet as well as fibre. Four pillars are placed around the tree, which act as an electric conductor during lightning.

As the tree grew from 20 to 40 feet, so did the house, from two floors to three.

The first floor consists of a kitchen, bathroom and dining hall. On the second floor, there is a washroom, a library, and a bedroom. The third floor has one room with a roof, which can be opened to see the beautiful branches of the tree.

Birds and small animals co-exist with the Singhs in this unique house where one can see branches inside the kitchen and bedroom as well. They are also rewarded with mangoes every year!

“To co-exist with other living beings is an absolute pleasure, and we love their company,” shares Singh.

This treehouse has found its name in the Limca Book of Records and is visited by many tourists.

