Living atop a treehouse is a childhood dream for many, which businessman Kul Pradeep Singh has made a reality for his family.
Singh’s three-storey treehouse in Udaipur is built around a 40-foot mango tree, with two bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen and a library.
The house is built in a way that doesn’t disturb the growth of the tree. “I feel that not even a single leaf should be harmed by us,” says Singh.
The entire structure is made of steel, and the walls and floors of the house are made of cellulose sheet as well as fibre. Four pillars are placed around the tree, which act as an electric conductor during lightning.
The first floor consists of a kitchen, bathroom and dining hall. On the second floor, there is a washroom, a library, and a bedroom. The third floor has one room with a roof, which can be opened to see the beautiful branches of the tree.