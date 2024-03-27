Pic source: Kitchen Mai
Known as Bengal’s prized possession, it takes on many avatars — as a sauce, pickle and even an ingredient that goes into multiple dishes.
It is said that if prepared and stored in the right conditions, kasundi can survive all seasons, even over two decades.
In Bengal, one of the most popular versions of kasundi is the jhal kasundi (fiery and spicy version).
Rich in history, culture, and culinary excellence, kasundi has become an inspiration for chefs and food experts worldwide. It serves as a foundation for countless innovative dishes, elevating it to culinary royalty, although diluted versions are now found in supermarkets.