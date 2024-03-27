A beloved snack in any Bengali home is crumb-coated fish cutlets accompanied by kasundi (a mustard sauce with a pungent taste).

Known as Bengal’s prized possession, it takes on many avatars — as a sauce, pickle and even an ingredient that goes into multiple dishes.

The stuff of legends, a spoonful of good quality kasundi in the mouth is known to lead to watery eyes and clear any nasal congestion instantly.

Kasundi has thrived within the borders of Bengal, amongst generations of families and roadside telebhaja (fried snacks) shops.

And through the years, it has successfully made its debut across international restaurants and supermarkets, steadily multiplying its fanbase.

It is said that if prepared and stored in the right conditions, kasundi can survive all seasons, even over two decades.

In every Bengali home, the preparation of kasundi would usually begin in the month of Magh (January to February), the mustard harvesting time.

In the past, the preparation was tied to traditional customs favouring specific castes and patriarchal rules. However, thanks to social reforms, many exclusions were lifted, enabling anyone to prepare kasundi.

Apart from its social and cultural importance, kasundi’s distinct flavour largely comes from its unique blend of native fruits and dried greens. Each family has its own recipe and tradition associated with it.

In Bengal, one of the most popular versions of kasundi is the jhal kasundi (fiery and spicy version).

It is usually made of dry ground mustard seeds, both black and yellow, mixed with water, salt and 12 types of spices like turmeric, dry red chillies, coriander, bay leaf, pepper, ginger, cumin, fennel, cinnamon, radhuni (celery seeds), green cardamom, kalonji (black cumin) and javitri (nutmeg mace).

Once this mixture is ready, the next step is to add green mango paste as a souring agent.

Rich in history, culture, and culinary excellence, kasundi has become an inspiration for chefs and food experts worldwide. It serves as a foundation for countless innovative dishes, elevating it to culinary royalty, although diluted versions are now found in supermarkets.

But despite all the hullabaloo around it, for a quintessential Bengali steeped in the nostalgia of romanticising food, kasundi is not just another expensive condiment. It is, in the truest possible sense, the taste of home!

