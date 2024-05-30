This 3,000-square yard farmhouse is nestled in the lap of nature, aptly named ‘Kalrav’, which means chirping of the birds.
When bird-lover Jayesh Patel visited this location on the outskirts of Ahmedabad near the Thol lake, he fell in love with the space which was punctuated by these birds.
Kalrav is an eco-friendly farmhouse which employs the Miyawaki technique, a Japanese method to grow plants 10 times faster.
Built by the Vipul Patel Architects firm, the house contains waterscapes and a relaxed environment with few walls and open areas that helps the residents be close to nature while attracting more birds.
Over 250 trees have been planted across the periphery of the house. The light poles double up as bird feeders.
The stairs are made out of recycled wood and the house is fitted with solar panels, meaning zero electricity bills.
A greywater recycler converts wastewater from the kitchen and bathroom into fresh water which is used in gardening and replenishing the garden pond.
Besides this, the floor is made of Kota stone and its roof out of steel.Image: Rethinking The Future
A bird aviary is placed as a backdrop for the existing neem tree, which stands as a sculpture in the centre of the courtyard.
Walking trails, water spaces, birds and insects flying around make this farmhouse a green haven!