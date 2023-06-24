The Space Applications Centre, Ahmedabad — one of the lead centres of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) — has announced two vacancies for the posts of junior translation officer and catering supervisor.
As per the official notification, the posts are temporary but are expected to continue, and only Indian nationals are eligible to apply.
Candidates in the age group 18–35 years are eligible to apply if they have two–three years of experience in the relevant field.
The candidates will be selected on the basis of skills and written tests. The two-hour written test consists of objective and descriptive-type questions, and will be conducted in Ahmedabad.
Interested candidates can apply online by filling out the application form available on the official website. The fee is Rs 750 for each application.
The last date for online registration and payment of the application fee is 11 July 2023, no later than 5:30 pm.
The selected candidates are expected to get a monthly salary in the range between Rs 35,400 and Rs 1,12,400.