Prashasti Srivasatav, IRTS officer posted as divisional commercial manager of Agra division, North Central Railway has been honoured with the Ati Vishisht Rail Seva award, the highest award of the Indian Railways.
This recruitment drive will fill 54 open vacancies. As per the official document, there are 33 openings for electronic mechanics, 8 for electrical, 9 for Instrument mechanics, 2 for Technician B (photography), and 2 for desktop publishing operators.
Interested candidates must be above the age of 18 years and not more than 35 years as on 31 December 2023.
The candidate must have passed high school with an ITI/NTC/NAC Certificate in the topic of the desirable post. For instance, a candidate must have an ITI/NTC/NAC certificate in DigitalPhotography/ Photography Trade from NCVT for the post of technician B (photography).
Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. Candidates from categories such as women, SC/ST/ PwBD, and ex-servicemen candidates will receive a full refund of the application fee at later stages.
The candidates will have to clear a written and skill test to be recruited for the role.
The selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 per month.