The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications from students, researchers, and faculty members for a three-day offline course on space situational awareness & space traffic management.
The workshop is scheduled from 12 to 14 October 2023 at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru. The course will consist of interaction sessions with ISRO scientists.
The course is free and only Indian nationals are eligible to apply.
A total of 200 participants will be selected for the course. Of the total seats, 80 are reserved for BE/BTech Students; 60 for ME/MTech/MSc Students; 40 for PhD Students; and 20 seats for faculty.
An online quiz will be conducted to select the students for the course. There will be 20 questions on general awareness about space and space situational awareness that needs to be submitted within 10 minutes.
Other than the quiz, the academic performances of applicants will also be taken into account for the selection process.