The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced an online course called “Remote Sensing for Natural Resource Studies” for school students.
The course is free and is open to interested students from Class 9 to 12 from any school in India and abroad.
The online course is being conducted by ISRO’s Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) and is scheduled from 12 to 23 June 2023.
Interested candidates can register for the course on IIRS’s official
website
.
Upon successful registration, students will receive their login credentials for the E-Class Learning Management System (LMS) through email.
During the course, a total of 20 online video sessions will be conducted. Students can watch the video sessions multiple times at their convenience.
The technical sessions and learning resources will be available till 7 July 2023.
Once the video sessions are completed, students are required to participate in a quiz assessment available in the e-class LMS.
Certificates will be given to students after completing the course. A minimum of 60% score on the quiz and 70% attendance in video sessions is required to get the certificate.
For more details, check the official notification
here
.
.