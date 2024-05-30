Space startup Agnikul Cosmos created history by launching its first sub-orbital test vehicle powered by the world’s first single-piece 3D-printed rocket engine.
Moreover, Agnibaan SOrTeD (Sub-Orbital Technology Demonstrator) is India’s first launch from a private launchpad in Sriharikota.
Agnibaan’s engine, called Agnilet, is a semi-cryogenic engine in which a mix of liquid and gas is used as a propellant.
“A major milestone, as the first-ever controlled flight of a semi-cryogenic liquid engine realised through additive manufacturing,” read a tweet by ISRO.
The rocket and vehicle are made in India by the Chennai-based startup, incubated at IIT-Madras.
Images: Agnikul Cosmos/X
Agnikul was founded in 2017 by Srinath Ravichandran, Moin SPM, and S R Chakravarthy, a professor from IIT Madras.
It was the first Indian space startup to sign an agreement with ISRO in December 2020, gaining access to ISRO’s expertise and cutting-edge facilities.
The startup’s single-piece 3D printed engine reduces the manufacturing process time, facilitating faster launch of satellites.
It provides launch services for small satellites primarily for payloads with a mass range of 30 to 300 kg.
It also reduces launch costs and minimises labour, and aims to reduce the dependence on expensive, huge launch vehicles.
“This is the culmination of 1000s of hours of reviews and hard work by the team,” said co-founder Srinath Ravichandran.
The company is one of the highest-funded space startups in India and has raised over $42 million so far.
.