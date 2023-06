9. Viji Penkoottu Women shop owners in Kerala’s Mittai Theruvu, SM Street, in Kozhikode, were denied the right to sit or visit the toilet. The 52-year-old activist’s 9-year-long struggle against this resulted in the Government of Kerala amending the Shop and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Act in July 2018, to ensure that every single shop in the state had a toilet and seating facility for its staff.