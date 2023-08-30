1. Kalpa in Himachal Pradesh
The main allure of this beauty located in Himachal’s Kinnaur district is its proximity to the Sutlej River valley.
Apple orchards, beautiful monasteries, temples and a breathtaking view of the Kinnaur Kailash mountain await travellers.
2. Khajjiar in Himachal Pradesh
Dubbed ‘the mini Switzerland of India’, words cannot do justice to its beauty.
The Khajjiar lake, the Kalatop Wildlife Sanctuary, Khajji Nag temple, and the Kailash village are a few among the long list of tourist spots here.
3. Mawlynnong in Meghalaya
The village won the title of ‘cleanest village in Asia’ (as declared by Discover India magazine in 2003).
Travellers flock to this place to witness the spectacular living root bridges of the state.
4. Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh
The Apatani tribe of Arunachal Pradesh have made their home in this village, known for its paddy cultivation and pisciculture.
But the village holds a completely different fascination for city dwellers owing to the Ziro music festival hosted here every year.
5. Darchik in Ladakh
The quickest way to get to this village in the Aryan Valley is by driving to the west of Leh city towards the Leh-Srinagar highway.
The valley is home to the Buddhist Dard tribes, whose members known as ‘Brokpas’, are said to be the “last pure specimens” of the Aryan race.
6. Zuluk in Sikkim
Towering over the landscape of Sikkim at a height of around 10,000 ft, Zuluk is a fast-emerging tourist location, and one requires a special Inner Line Permit to enter.
Thousands of blooming rhododendrons cover the hills in summer adding a riot of colours to the beautiful landscape.
7. Lamayuru in Ladakh
Home to one of the oldest monasteries in the world, it is believed that Lamayuru was once a lake that dried up.
The village is promoted as ‘moonscape’ for tourists due to its incredible yet odd geographical formations.
8. Varanga in Karnataka
The picturesque hilly village set in the Udupi district of Karnataka is famous for housing historic Jain temples.
A few of the main attractions at Varanga are the 850-year-old Lake Temple (Kere Basadi), the 1,200-year-old Neminatha Temple and the 1,000-year-old Chandranatha Basadi.
9. Kuttanad in Kerala
This ‘Rice bowl of Kerala’ is spread across the heart of backwaters in the Alappuzha district.
With paddy being the major cultivation, this region is one of the few places in the world where farming is carried out below sea level.
10. Mathoor in Kanyakumari
One of the most popular attractions here is the Mathoor Hanging Trough, the tallest as well as longest trough bridge in Asia.
Famous for paddy and areca nuts, the village is an agrarian paradise.
