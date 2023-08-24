Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is inviting applications for a fellowship offered by its Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBCDSAI).
The two-year research fellowship is aimed at graduates and postgraduates with an exceptional academic record in data science, artificial intelligence and allied application domains.
The candidate should have a four-year bachelor’s or master’s degree and should be under 27 years of age, as of 31 March 2023.
Those selected will be paid a monthly stipend starting at Rs 40,000 depending on the experience of the candidate.
Selected fellows are encouraged to apply for a PhD programme during the fellowship and can apply
here
.
The candidate should be available full-time and accept the offer immediately, as well as provide a joining date within six weeks from the date of receiving the offer letter.
Fellows will get opportunities to collaborate with reputed organisations like Google, NASA, CMU, MIT, Walmart, Harvard, KMC, and 108 Emergency Response Services.
They will get access to high-performance computing architecture, mentorship from the faculty of IIT Madras, and the opportunity to earn course credits.
The fellowship gives candidates a platform to enhance their research skills, exercise responsible AI practices, engage with fellow researchers, and come up with innovative solutions.
To know more about the fellowship, check the official notification
here
.
.