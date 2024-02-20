The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 session 1 exams.
The session 2 of the exam is expected to start in April. With less than two months left, we jot down tips from former JEE top scorers on how to utilise this period efficiently.
Sai Sri Laxmi Ryakam — an IIT Bombay student, secured 98.5 percentile in the JEE 2022 examination with just two months of preparation.
“First, I made a timetable keeping day-wise topics as my target. In less than two months, I completed my entire Class 11 and 12 syllabus,” she wrote in a post on Quora.
“I started my prep by first listening to physics lectures...Then I slowly started building up my concepts and would do the examples given in the lecture, then would solve my college material,” she added.
“I gained a grip over physics, which is super sufficient for JEE Mains. For chemistry, I simply read the NCERT line to line and would see short videos,” she further explained.
Akash Patel — who secured 99.71 percentile in JEE-Mains 2019 — advises students to prepare short notes with all formulas and tips, and revise them regularly.
“Many questions in JEE Mains are just formulas based, so we have to kill every such question,” he mentioned on Quora.
Akshit Srivastava — who graduated from IIT Bombay in 2022 — suggests attempting at least 50 Main and 80 Advanced-level papers in the last two months for a decent rank.
“I would strongly suggest not wasting time practising too difficult questions when the exam is closer. Instead, focus on solving more and discover which paper-solving strategy suits you the most,” he noted.
Manan Agarwal — who secured AIR 14 in JEE Advanced 2019 — was the state topper in Haryana. He suggests aspirants must attempt as many mock tests as possible as it helps understand at what level of preparedness one is.
Another aspirant Shubam Patel — who secured 252 marks in JEE Mains 2013 — advises students to solve as many previous year question papers as possible.
“Solve around three papers a day. There are some questions of easy and medium-level difficulties in the exam. DO NOT MISS THEM! They consume less time as well as are easy to solve. That’s where your marks are,” he shared.