A Bengaluru-based start-up formed by the alumni of IITs and IIMs is working on bridging the education gap for underprivileged students.
Edvizo, started in 2017 by Ravi Nishant, an IIT-Guwahati alumnus, is running a programme called The National Level Common Entrance Exam (NLCEE).
This entrance exam searches for talented candidates and provides scholarships to deserving candidates so that more and more students can fulfil their dream of having a better education.
Based on the NLCEE rank, institutes offer you scholarships. So far, over 86,850 students have received scholarships from 4,100 institutes.
They also provide career clarity through exposure visits to IITs across the country, and give students an opportunity to stay on an IIT campus for 4-5 days.
They interact with IIT professors and other students, visit classrooms and gain an understanding of different career paths.
In 2022, Edvizo sent 30 students to IIT-Bombay for a 7-day exposure visit and another 30 to IIT-Guwahati.
Students of Class 9 to 12 and graduates are eligible to apply for this scholarship.
Things to know about the scholarship:
While 100 underprivileged students will be awarded scholarships, more than 5,000 awards and prizes will be given to deserving students.
The prizes consist of android mobile phones, laptops, and tablets.
The examination will consist of 50 questions and will be held for a duration of one hour.
Students can directly apply through the website or through the NLCEE mobile app.
.