Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is inviting applications for the post of Project Research Scientist.
Interested candidates must have PhD or M.Tech, ME, MDes or equivalent degrees with at least 4 years of relevant experience.
Candidates with B.Tech, BE, MA, MSc, MCA, MBA or equivalent degrees with 6 years of relevant experience are also eligible for the post.
Another requirement for the post is that the candidates must have proficiency in using optical design and simulation software such as Zemax, Code V, or ASAP.
The selected candidates will get a monthly pay between Rs 42000 to Rs 84000, plus Rs 7500 out-of-campus allowances.
With only two openings for the post, the candidates can
apply online
and will be selected on the basis of an interview.
The application is open till 3 July 2023, and the interested candidates must apply before that.
For more details, check the
official notification
.
.
.