Love for food is an emotion that binds humans across continents. And few transcend cultural and regional barriers the way biryani does.
The one pot meal has evolved with time, making its way across the country, each variation unique and tasty in its own way.
Here is a list of some biryani eateries that you cannot miss.
If you love mutton biryani, you cannot miss Kayees in Kochi, Kerala. The place has been serving biryani since 1948 and is the pride of every Kochiite.
Another must-try is the famous Hyderabadi Biryani of Bawarchi, especially their lip smacking chicken biryani with
tangdi kabab
.
Shadab Biryani is another famous outlet in Hyderabad, which serves biryani with Pakistani chicken. Their paya soup and shikambari kebabs are a must try.
Biryani-lovers suggest ordering Dindigul Venu Biriyani’s mutton biryani along with their chicken lollipops when in Dindigul. The eatery has been filling tummies for more than six decades.
Fondly called the ‘Raan king of Mumbai’, Persian Darbar serves all sorts of Mughlai cuisines like Mutton Raan Biryani.
If you are in ‘namma’ Bengaluru, you must try Meghana Biryani. Serving Andhra style biryani, it has become a go-to place for Bengalureans of all ages.
Serving Awadhi style biryani in Lucknow, Idrees Biryani is every foodie’s paradise. Other than their biryani, their chicken korma is a must try.
Believed to be in business since the Mughal era, Babu Shahi Bawarchi in Delhi is a must try if you like
matka
biryani, which you must try with curry and
galouti kebab
.
Winning hearts of people in Kolkata with their drool worthy Mughalai biryani, Aminia is another biryani eatery to try out. Their
handi
curry with chicken biryani is a must have.
Yaa Mohaideen Biryani in Chennai has been serving biryani and delicious shawarma to foodies at an affordable price of Rs 600 for two since 1996.
.
.