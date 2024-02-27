“They are not just four names or four human beings, they are the four powers that are going to take the aspirations of 140 crore Indians to space,” said PM Narendra Modi.
All four astronauts are Indian Air Force (IAF) test pilots from the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE) in Bengaluru and are currently undergoing training for India’s maiden human space flight mission.
These astronauts were shortlisted by The Institute of Aerospace Medicine and ISRO after multiple rounds of selection.
They went to Russia for initial training in early 2020 and finished it in 2021. Since then, the four have been undergoing different training programmes in India.
Slated for launch in 2025, the Gaganyaan Mission is India’s first human space flight programme.
The Gaganyaan — meaning ‘celestial vehicle’ — will carry three people to an orbit of 400 km on a three-day mission and bring them back to Earth.
This move will make India the fourth country in the world to independently send humans into space, after the United States, Russia, and China.
“An Indian is going to space, after 40 years. This time, the time is ours, the countdown is ours and the rocket is also ours,” added the PM.