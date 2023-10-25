Patients at the DM Petit Government Hospital in Palghar, Maharashtra are all smiles at noon every day as they await Kiran Kamdar’s freshly prepared meal of khichdi.
The 62-year-old from Palghar distributes around 25 kg of home-cooked khichdi to over 100 people at the hospital every day — including patients and their families.
Kiran has Parkinson’s disease, which has affected her muscles and balance, but this does not deter her.
Prior to her Parkinson’s diagnosis, Kiran would teach poor vernacular medium kids in Classes 1 to 10 for free. But even today, she shows no signs of slowing down.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she came up with the idea of feeding people in hospitals. She sought permission from the Deputy Commissioner of Palghar and hospital dean Rani Badlani to implement her idea.
As Badlani recalls, “Kiran came to me wanting to do some kind of social service and serve khichdi to the patients and their families. I thought it was a very noble cause and gave her permission.”
On why khichdi, Kiran points out that it is one of the healthiest options. “It is comfort food,” she adds. Her preparation comprises moong dal mixed with capsicum, carrots, beans and peas.
Palak, who accompanies her mother every morning, says it is heartening to watch everyone relish the meal and bond over it. “Especially accident victims who do not have families,” she adds.
Not the four-kilometre walk to the hospital or the tremors due to her Parkinson’s can stop Kiran from her good deed.
Dean Badlani lauds Kiran’s commitment, sharing that she has not missed a single day in these three years.
“We see a turnaround of 75 patients at the hospital every day. Kiran serves them all, and in some cases, even the patients’ families who travel far to come here. She is a very big help to us,” she says.