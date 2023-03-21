India is known for its rich heritage and spice-infused food, but did you know that it has one of the longest railway systems in the world?

If you are a traveller and trains are your go-to mode of transportation, then here is a list of foods that you can try at various railway stations.

If you are near Bihar, then you must try the litti chokha of Patna Junction. A mix of spices and sattu (roasted black chickpea flour), served with simple veggie mash.

If it's something sweet you are craving, then halwa of Kozhikode Railway Station is a must-try. The sweet, rubbery and dry fruit-infused halwa is a treat from heaven.

Talking about sweets and not mentioning Bengal’s delicacy sandesh would be a crime. Howrah Junction’s sandesh is a sweet dish made out of milk and sugar, or sometimes jaggery.

For tea lovers, we have lal chah of Guwahati Railway Station in Assam. The tea is not just a delight for your taste buds but also for your immunity.

Visiting Chennai Central and not trying their rava dosa at Chennai Central is a foodie’s crime. It is made using semolina, cumin, ginger, coriander leaves and green chillies.

If you looking for something light to eat, then kanda poha of Ratlam Junction in Madhya Pradesh is the best to try out.

Try the fish curry of Tatanagar Junction in Jharkhand. Freshly cut and dipped in lip-smacking curry paste, served with rice and salad, it is a heavenly treat.

If you happen to visit Rajasthan’s Ajmer Junction then you must try their kadhi kachori. It’s served in a soupy dish primarily made with curd and buttermilk.

Other than Bareily ki barfi, it is the ‘moong dal ke pakode’ that is the go-to dish of UP-walas. Served with green chutney, these green gram fritters make a delicious monsoon snack.

Punjab’s delicious lassi is a must-try beverage if you are in Punjab. The lassi of Amritsar Junction, served in earthen pots with generous amounts of sugar, is sure to win your heart.

How many of these dishes have you tried so far?

