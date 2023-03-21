India is known for its rich heritage and spice-infused food, but did you know that it has one of the longest railway systems in the world?
If you are a traveller and trains are your go-to mode of transportation, then here is a list of foods that you can try at various railway stations.
If you are near Bihar, then you must try the
litti chokha
of Patna Junction. A mix of spices and
sattu
(roasted black chickpea flour), served with simple veggie mash.
If it's something sweet you are craving, then
halwa
of Kozhikode Railway Station is a must-try. The sweet, rubbery and dry fruit-infused
halwa
is a treat from heaven.
Talking about sweets and not mentioning Bengal’s delicacy
sandesh
would be a crime. Howrah Junction’s
sandesh
is a sweet dish made out of milk and sugar, or sometimes jaggery.
For tea lovers, we have
lal chah
of Guwahati Railway Station in Assam. The tea is not just a delight for your taste buds but also for your immunity.
Visiting Chennai Central and not trying their
rava dosa
at Chennai Central is a foodie’s crime. It is made using semolina, cumin, ginger, coriander leaves and green chillies.
If you looking for something light to eat, then
kanda poha
of Ratlam Junction in Madhya Pradesh is the best to try out.
Try the fish curry of Tatanagar Junction in Jharkhand. Freshly cut and dipped in lip-smacking curry paste, served with rice and salad, it is a heavenly treat.
If you happen to visit Rajasthan’s Ajmer Junction then you must try their
kadhi kachori
. It’s served in a soupy dish primarily made with curd and buttermilk.
Other than Bareily
ki barfi,
it is the ‘
moong dal ke pakode’
that is the go-to dish of UP-
walas
. Served with green chutney, these green gram fritters make a delicious monsoon snack.
Punjab’s delicious
lassi
is a must-try beverage if you are in Punjab. The
lassi
of Amritsar Junction, served in earthen pots with generous amounts of sugar, is sure to win your heart.
How many of these dishes have you tried so far?
.