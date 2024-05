Annette, who has over 300 varieties of plants and a YouTube channel with thousands of subscribers, shares a few tips on watering plants while one is away from home.

1. Ask a friend to help. “Divide your plants into different categories based on their need for water. Separate them into plants that need water regularly, weekly and 2-3 times a week. This method will help those who offer to help you easily differentiate and water the plants accordingly,” she adds.