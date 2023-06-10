You are throwing away organic fertilisers, such as bananas, oranges, and mango peels, that are rich in potassium, calcium, and phosphorous. Here’s how you can utilise them easily.
Banana peels: Rich in potassium, calcium, and manganese, these peels can be excellent fertilisers for fruiting plants like tomatoes and chillies.
Take the skin of one banana, chop it into small pieces, and add it to a mixer grinder with one-litre water. Make a thin slurry out of it and water your plants with it.
Onion skins: The delicate onion skins are full of quercetin — a plant pigment which is a root regeneration. Take onion peels of about 3–4 big onions and soak them in one-litre water for 24 hours.
Use the drained water in your garden the following day. Do this only once in 15 days to see the result in some months.
Pomegranate peels: These contain healthy amounts of potassium, magnesium, calcium, iron, copper, zinc and phosphorus to fertilise your plants.
Once you separate the seeds from the fruit, dice the skin into small pieces. Add a cup of water and grind into a thick paste. Dilute one part of this paste with five parts of water for your plants.
Orange peels: Orange peels are rich in nitrogen, an essential component to grow leafy greens.
Grind orange peels with a little bit of water, just enough to make a paste. You can add this fertiliser to your garden or dilute it and use the solution to water your plants.
Mango peels: Cut the peels into small pieces. Add one glass of water to the peels of one mango, close the lid tightly and leave for 24 hours.
The next day, stir the peels to aerate them. On the third day, strain the liquid and dilute it with one glass of water. Water your plants with this mixture. Repeat once or twice a week for optimum results.