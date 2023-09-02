Sharing how he prepared the notes, he says, “I write keywords for any topic that will help me remember the topic. Also, we should not make notes very bulky, because you won’t be able to quickly revise it,” he adds.
Read first, make notes later: Dongre also suggests that aspirants should avoid making short notes while reading any subject for the first time.
“One should prepare short notes only after one or two readings of the topic. This will help us understand what information is important and what isn’t,” he says.