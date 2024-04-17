Considering that an inherent property that plants have is to grow towards the light, often, due to lack of steady support or space, the greens begin drooping downwards
And in time, their growth becomes horizontal.
Enter moss poles — a unique way of teaching your plants to reach for the sunlight.
Pic source: Instagram: Paanch_Kaliyan
What the pole does is it lets the plant mimic its natural growing habitat, in the forest. It gives the plant support around which it can entwine itself and grow upwards.
While moss poles do provide homeowners with a quick fix for this problem, they are sometimes deemed “messy” and “time-consuming”.
Here’s a simple four-step approach to making a moss pole!
Step 1 Get a PVC pipe that is around 1.5 inches long. The length of the pipe will depend on the height of the plant you have.
Pic source: Instagram: Paanch_Kaliyan
Step 2 Start wrapping the jute rope around the pipe using glue to fasten it while leaving the bottom one-third free. This part of the pole will be implanted in the soil.
Pic source: Instagram: Paanch_Kaliyan
Step 3 Place the pole into the soil while repotting your plant. Start guiding the leaves of the plant around the pole. You can use Velcro strips, twine, or even vinyl plant tape.
Pic source: Instagram: Paanch_Kaliyan
Step 4 As the plant grows further, guide it along the pole.
Pic source: Instagram: Paanch_Kaliyan
While this technique can be tried with the monstera, the philodendron is another plant that has shown surprising results when a moss pole is used.
This is due to its amazing property of growing aerial roots as it blooms, which helps in its attachment to the pole.