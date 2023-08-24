Presently, he is in the process of building a brand that sells not only mushrooms, but also value-added products like soup mix, pickles, chammanthi podi, and more.
Shanoob, who says he sells an average of 80 mushroom packets a day, shares the process of making a mushroom bed:
Presently, he is in the process of building a brand that sells not only mushrooms, but also value-added products like soup mix, pickles, chammanthi podi, and more.
Shanoob, who says he sells an average of 80 mushroom packets a day, shares the process of making a mushroom bed: