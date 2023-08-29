What happens when, after every Raksha Bandhan, the rakhi threads are snipped off?
It is estimated that every year, 620 million rakhis end up in landfills, adding a burden to the existing problem of proper waste disposal.
Here’s where seed rakhis could be a solution.
Online home decor company Krishna Home Decor shares seven easy steps to make these rakhis at home:
Collect natural air dry clay from nearby fields, or buy online. Remember to not choose polymer air dry clay, which does not merge with the soil.
Take out a piece of clay and mould it into a sphere, and then flatten it with your palm.
Add a few seeds of any plant of your choice — basil, mint, coriander, or any flowering plant — and mould the clay again to mix it well. Ensure that your hands are wet while mixing the clay to get a smooth texture.
Use wooden blocks to imprint designs on the clay. Apply cornstarch over the block to prevent it from sticking to the clay.
Make two holes at two ends of the moulded clay. This is to insert the strings. Dry the clay overnight. Place it over parchment paper to maintain the design and shape.
After the clay is completely dry, you can paint it with natural colours. Your sustainable rakhi is now ready.
After using it, you can plant the rakhi in soil in a small pot. Keep it moist, and two weeks later, you will find that your plant is starting to grow.