Known for its sweet and soothing fragrance, rajnigandha (tuberose) blooms only at night. It is extensively used for decorations and auspicious occasions like marriages across the country.
As per urban gardener Sriram Aravamudan, rajnigandha is easy to grow and requires very little maintenance. He shares seven tips to keep in mind to grow it at home organically.
1. Collect bulbs to sowRajnigandha bulbs multiply underground and are hence easily available. “You can collect a few good bulbs from a nursery or someone who already grows them,” he says.
2. Place under direct sunlightAs they are sun-loving plants, it is important to find a suitable place in the garden or balcony that receives ample direct sunlight for at least five to six hours a day.
3. Provide good drainageWhile planting the bulbs in either the ground or in a pot, it is important to make sure that the soil or vessel drains well.
“If not, there is a chance the water could stagnate, which can lead to the bulbs rotting. Any pot bigger than eight inches would be perfect for planting rajnigandha,” he adds.
4. Prepare the right potting mixSriram suggests preparing a potting mixture by blending red soil, compost, and coco peat in a ratio of 2:1:1. The compost can also be replaced with animal manure like cow dung.
5. Plant it right“While planting rajnigandha, make sure you maintain enough space between each bulb, so that each gets sufficient nutrition and thrives well,” he advises.
6. Do not overwaterAfter planting the bulbs, water the soil well and make sure it’s moist enough for the plant to germinate. Once it germinates, water it only when the soil looks dry.
“This is because these are bulb plants, which are capable of storing water within. I suggest watering once or twice a week, and if it is raining, then there is no need to,” he adds.
7. Combat pestsIn cases where pests like snails or slugs attack, the only way to combat them is to remove them manually.
The best season to plant rajnigandha is between March and September. It takes around 90 to 120 days for the plant to flower. Once it starts flowering, it will blossom continuously for up to 3 to 4 months.