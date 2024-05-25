Sweet with a hint of tanginess, pomegranate is packed with antioxidants, fibre, and vitamins. But did you know this fruit can be grown on your terrace in pots and buckets?

According to Lizzie John, an urban gardener from Bengaluru, pomegranate trees easily grow in the Indian climate. “Pomegranate is a bushy tree that can be grown in a small space, provided it gets enough sunlight,” she says.

1. Buy a healthy sapling She suggests that it is better to grow pomegranates from saplings rather than seeds. If you are planting it for the first time, get a healthy sapling from the nursery.

2. Choose the right pot Since it is a fruit-bearing plant with large roots, plant it in a large pot or drum. Lizzie recommends using a large plastic bucket or drum for planting fruit trees. Additionally, consider making some holes at the bottom of the planter to ensure proper drainage and prevent water from accumulating in the soil.

3. Consider a good potting mix Lizzie makes her own potting mix. She says, “Mix a handful of lime in a bucket of soil for growing any fruit.” She then plants the saplings in a mix of half a bucket of cocopeat, vermicompost, and cow dung.

4. Layer your soil and potting mix Place a layer of dry leaves at the bottom of the pot, then add a layer of the soil mix. Keep repeating the process and create at least three such layers of dry leaves and potting mix. Keep the prepared pot for at least a week before planting the sapling, she advises.

5. Provide adequate sunlight Lizzie shares that pomegranate plants grow well in warm climates. Consider placing them in a spot which gets plenty of sunlight. 6. Give the right amounts of water and fertilisers You can water the plant once a day after it is planted, says Lizzie, as she shares a composting technique that she uses for her garden.

“Take a plastic bottle and cut off the bottom part. Insert the open mouth into the soil in the pot. Fill the bottle with kitchen waste, dry leaves, etc, and add a bit of jaggery, buttermilk, or cow dung. Cover the bottom part of the bottle with a coconut shell. The mixture inside the bottle will nourish the plant as it decomposes.”

7. Keep pests away naturally Lizzie asserts that you do not need chemical pesticides to keep the bugs away. She shares, “Mix 5 ml of neem oil in one litre of water, add some soap or detergent, and spray it on the plant.”

8. Prune and trim the plants When growing fruit trees in pots or drums, she asks to ensure they are not too large and unmanageable. Prune them when they grow to two to three feet tall to help them grow well. In Bengaluru weather, the plant starts bearing fruit in four months, she informs. Once the fruit is ready, there is nothing more left to do than feast on them with friends and family!

