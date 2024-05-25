According to Lizzie John, an urban gardener from Bengaluru, pomegranate trees easily grow in the Indian climate. “Pomegranate is a bushy tree that can be grown in a small space, provided it gets enough sunlight,” she says.
2. Choose the right pot Since it is a fruit-bearing plant with large roots, plant it in a large pot or drum. Lizzie recommends using a large plastic bucket or drum for planting fruit trees. Additionally, consider making some holes at the bottom of the planter to ensure proper drainage and prevent water from accumulating in the soil.