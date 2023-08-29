Whether it is steamed idli, Gujarati snack panki; Parsi’s patra ni machchi, Assam’s bhapot diya maach or the elaborate Onam Sandhya from Kerala, the humble banana leaf has found its way into many cuisines.

Swati Dwivedi turned her gardening hobby into a full time passion project. The Bengaluru resident grows over 200 plants at home.

She also runs a YouTube channel called Backyard Gardening, where she shares tips on gardening, how to grow vegetables,and flowers.

She explains how one can grow beetroot at home using a store-bought vegetable.

“Though it is a long process, one can use this method to grow organic vegetables at home and eat healthily,” says Swati.

First, she demonstrates how to grow organic seeds from store-bought beetroots:

1. Take a beetroot and remove the dry leaves from the top.

2. Slice the top half along with the shoots and leaves.

3. Place this half in a bowl or a shallow plate, and fill it with some water. (Do not submerge)

4. Keep this in a place that does not receive direct sunlight.

5. Replace and add fresh water every alternate day.

6. By the third day, you will see fresh leaves growing. After 15 days, transfer it to a pot and keep it under partial shade.

7. Water this cutting well and let it grow for three or four months, until the plant starts to produce flowers.

“These flowers and stems must be harvested and dried under the shade for a few days. From this, the seeds can be harvested and stored until the planting season in winters,” says Swati.

Next, she shows how you can use these seeds to grow beetroot:

1. Place the seeds in damp potting soil at a distance of one inch from each other.

2. Cover the seeds with soil and water again. Within 24 days, the seeds will have sprouted.

3. Carefully remove the saplings and transfer them to a larger container or the soil in your garden.

Within 90 days, the vegetable will be ready for harvest.

