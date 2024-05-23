P Saravanan is a certified, award-winning organic farmer from Namakkal, Tamil Nadu, due to his usage of innovative farming techniques.
The 58-year-old switched to organic farming in 2008 after his turmeric crop was destroyed due to disease.
Through training at the local Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), he started innovating different methods and recipes to keep pests at bay.
He soon moved towards drip irrigation, vermicompost, a biogas unit and hydroponics on his six-acre and 36 cents of land.
He practises integrated farming — a sustainable agricultural system where crops, livestock, aquaculture, and poultry are managed together to cultivate turmeric, groundnuts, and vegetables.
Along with these crops, he also manages livestock, including cows, goats, ducks and birds.
Unable to cultivate enough fodder for his cattle, hydroponic maize production proved to be a gamechanger for Saravanan.
Since 2018, he has been using this method to grow fodder for his livestock. What’s unique about it is the fact that he grows it in his cupboard!
He uses the soilless hydroponic method to grow maize fodder. It uses a water-based solution and produces fodder, cereals and pulses on a small scale level.
Saravanan explains that by planting 500 gm of maize, he gets 4.5 to 5 kg of maize fodder in a matter of eight days through this method.
“I keep the trays in my cupboard as we have to keep them away from sunlight. Since it grows in eight days, I get a sufficient yield in a month. I’ve been pushing other farmers too to try hydroponics,” he says, adding that the unit costs about Rs 20,000.
Here are five steps to grow maize fodder using a hydroponics unit:
1. Wash and soak the grains for 24 hours.2. Tie the seeds in a gunny bag and keep it in water for 24 hours.3. Transfer the sprouted seeds to a tray, spread it out, and keep it in the cupboard.4. Water it once every three hours, either manually or using a sprinkler with a timer for seven days.5. The yield will be ready on the eighth day.