One of the most satisfying eco-friendly DIY projects is creating a vertical garden using plastic bottles. It not only reduces waste but also beautifies your space in an inexpensive way.
Chaudhary Ram Karan, a terrace gardener from Lucknow, grows vegetables like brinjal, tomato and capsicum in his vertical garden where plastic bottles double up as planters.
Here are four ideas for creating a vertical garden using plastic bottles:
1. Cut-the-bottom planter
Take one or two-litre bottles, turn them upside down and cut the bottom part while leaving the caps intact. Make three or four holes in the cap.
Use a rope to hang it in a well-lit place. Take three or four bottles and repeat the process so that they are all placed vertically. Add potting mix and plants as per requirement.
2. Two from one planter
To make two planters out of one bottle, cut them into half right in the middle. Place it upside down and make holes in the lid and bottom. Tie ropes and hang them anywhere.
Tip: Grow small succulents, spider plants, coriander or mint leaves in these.
3. Railing planter
Cut two-litre bottles by leaving one strip in the middle. Fold the strip which ends in creating two planters on each side. You can comfortably hang the bandage on a railing.
Tip: Grow flowering plants like portulaca and petunia in these.
4. Horizontal planter
Place the bottle horizontally and cut it from the middle such that we can insert the potting mix and plants easily. Then make four holes around it so that it can be hung anywhere.
Tip: Grow herbs and flowers in these.
.